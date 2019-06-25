'Suspicious package' in Albertsons parking lot was briefcase, El Paso bomb squad says
EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso police bomb squad "cleared" a suspicious package found overnight in a west side grocery store parking lot that turned out to be a briefcase.
Authorities did not indicate what the briefcase contained, but gave the all-clear after examining it.
The item was found around 3:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Albertsons store located at Mesa and Resler. The scene was cleared around 4:15 a.m., police said.
