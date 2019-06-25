'Suspicious package' in Albertsons parking lot was briefcase, El Paso bomb squad says

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Scene of Albertsons store where a suspicious package was left in the parking lot overnight.

EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso police bomb squad "cleared" a suspicious package found overnight in a west side grocery store parking lot that turned out to be a briefcase.

Authorities did not indicate what the briefcase contained, but gave the all-clear after examining it.

The item was found around 3:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Albertsons store located at Mesa and Resler. The scene was cleared around 4:15 a.m., police said.