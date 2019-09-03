'He'll be a truck driver in heaven': El Paso family mourns Odessa shooting victim

El Paso family mourns Odessa shooting victim

ODESSA, Texas - The El Paso man killed in the Odessa shooting was a brother, husband, son and father of four.

"He was just reaching out and helping whoever needed it all the time," said the victim's brother, Luis.

According to the city of Odessa, 35-year-old Raul Garcia was killed in the attack along with six other people.

"He was on his way home to be with his kids," said his wife, Perla. "He didn't get to make it here."

Raul's youngest child was three years old, she said. His oldest child was 14 years old.

"He was a great dad," she told ABC-7. "His kids love him. He was my hero. He was everything."

"He would be there for everybody," said his sister, Angie.

In Spanish, his mother Juliana told ABC-7 she was waiting for him to return home.

"He never did," she said, choking back tears.

The family told ABC-7 that Raul's funeral will thankfully be paid for by La Paz - Perches Funeral Homes. He did have life insurance, but his brother told ABC-7 that his sister started a fundraiser on Tuesday morning for his kids' future.

This is the link to donate, verified by Luis Garcia.

Raul was a graduate of Lamar Elementary, Wiggs Middle School and El Paso High School. He died providing for his family.

"Just like my son said, 'Mom, now he'll be a truck driver in heaven,' Perla told ABC-7, choking back tears.