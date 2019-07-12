El Paso native deputy killed in line of duty returned home for burial

Final watch Law enforcement remembers...

EL PASO, Texas - A native El Pasoan killed in the line of duty as a Kendall County Sheriffs' deputy was returned home to El Paso Thursday evening to be laid to rest.

Deputy Carlos Ramirez was conducting a traffic stop July 2 when he was fatally struck by a car along Interstate 10 just outside of San Antonio — over 500 miles away from El Paso.

His body was flown into the Atlantic Aviation hanger near El Paso International Airport about 5 p.m. and then escorted by an El Paso police honor guard to Mount Carmel Funeral Home, where visitation and services were set for next Tuesday.

Deputy Ramirez will then be buried at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.

Ramirez was a U.S. Army Reserve veteran and had served for three years in the Kendall County Sheriff's Office, with fellow deputies calling him "Smiley" because of his infectious smile.

Also known for his love of family, Ramirez is survived by his wife and two young children.