El Paso

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo Talks Immigration at Annual Mayors' Conference

By:

Posted: Jul 01, 2019 05:25 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 05:25 PM MDT

ABC 7 at Four El Paso Mayor Dee Margo at 87th Annual US Conference of Mayors

El Paso - El Paso mayor Dee Margo traveled to Hawaii to participate in the 87th annual U.S. Conference of Mayors. Mayor Margo was on a panel that discussed immigration issues. He spoke about what he shared with other mayors with ABC-7 at Four anchor Mark Ross.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: October 8
Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary via Getty Images

On this day: October 8

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

News
On this day: October 7
State of California via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 7

News
On this day: October 6
Chris Trotman/Getty Images

On this day: October 6

News
On this day: October 5
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: October 5

US & World
Colleges with top dollars in athletic donations
Laurence Griffiths/Getty images

Colleges with top dollars in athletic donations

News
On this day: October 4
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA

On this day: October 4

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

US & World
Famous female trailblazers in sports
Buffalo Bills via CNN

Famous female trailblazers in sports

News
On this day: October 3
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

On this day: October 3

News
On this day: October 2
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: October 2

Health
7 pains men should never ignore
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 pains men should never ignore

News
On this day: October 1
David Becker/Getty Images

On this day: October 1

US & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24