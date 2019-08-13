El Paso Mayor Dee Margo discusses city-wide vigil event, thoughts on memorial to shooting victims

ABC 7 at Four Mayor Dee Margo on...

El Paso - El Paso Mayor Dee Margo appeared on ABC-7 at Four Tuesday to discuss the plans for Wednesday's city-wide vigil to honor the victims of the August 3rd mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart. He was also asked about plans to create a memorial site at the store.

Tomorrow's vigil will be broadcast in its entirety on ABC-7, beginning at 7:00 p.m. It will also be streamed on kvia.com. Our complete coverage with Estela Casas and Erik Elken live from Southwest University Park begins on ABC-7 at Four.