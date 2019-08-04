El Paso

EL PASO MASS SHOOTING: Here's how you can help

By:

Posted: Aug 03, 2019 04:24 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 11:52 AM MDT

Police say 20 people were killed and multiple injured in Saturday’s mass shooting in El Paso.

There are several ways you can help.

Victim Assistance:

The El Paso Community Foundation says it has set-up a fund to help those affected. Click here to donate. 

Paso Del Norte Community Foundation has set up a fund to help the victim's and their families. Click here to donate. 

To speak to a counselor  Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to a Crisis Counselor or call the Crisis Mental Hotline at 1-877-541-7905.

You can also call the Emergence Health Network Crisis Hotline at 915-779-1800

The VA of El Paso is urging any veterans who are victims or are family of any victims to call the Veteran Crisis Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

UPDATE: The El Paso Veterans Center is providing crisis counseling to all veterans in the El Paso area. They will be opened until 5 p.m. Sunday. They are located at 1155 Westmoreland Dr # 121, El Paso, TX 79925. For more information call (915) 772-0013.

Perches Funeral Homes will provide free funerals to the victims of today's mass shooting. To learn more, call (915) 532-2101.

Operation Hope told ABC-7 that they will be partnering with Sunset and Martin Funeral Homes to assist victim's families with funeral expenses. Click here to reach out to Operation Hope. 

San Jose Funeral Home’s has reached out and said they will be available to assist and guide those involved with funeral arrangements at no cost to the family.

Donate Blood:
Vitalent Blood Services at 424 S. Mesa Hills and 1338 N Zaragoza 

Vitalent telling ABC-7 that if you would like to donate blood to make an appointment via their website. Click here. 

In Las Cruces: Mesilla Valley Mall at 700 S. Telshor Blvd. 

Donations:

Police and The City of El Paso say the official page to donate is The El Paso Victims Relief Fund

you can also go to epcf.org/victims to donate.

Other Services: 

Ride share service, Lyft, is offering free rides up to $15 each way, to blood donation centers using code ELPRELIEF19.

 

 

