El Paso

El Paso man nearly electrocuted at home on Cactus Hill

By:

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 04:21 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 05:46 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso man was hospitalized after nearly being electrocuted Monday in an incident in a residential neighborhood.

The unidentified man was electrically shocked at a home at 5429 Cactus Hill Drive just before 11 a.m., according to a fire department spokesman.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, but paramedics indicated his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The circumstances of the incident were not immediately detailed by authorities.

Earlier this summer, another El Paso man died after being electrocuted in a swimming pool at an apartment complex. Police said malfunctioning pool lights caused the victim to be socked, although an apartment complex employee denied the incident.

