El Paso man nearly electrocuted at home on Cactus Hill

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Firefighters and utility crews on the scene at a home where a man was electrically shocked.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Firefighters and utility crews on the scene at a home where a man was electrically shocked.

EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso man was hospitalized after nearly being electrocuted Monday in an incident in a residential neighborhood.

The unidentified man was electrically shocked at a home at 5429 Cactus Hill Drive just before 11 a.m., according to a fire department spokesman.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, but paramedics indicated his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The circumstances of the incident were not immediately detailed by authorities.

Earlier this summer, another El Paso man died after being electrocuted in a swimming pool at an apartment complex. Police said malfunctioning pool lights caused the victim to be socked, although an apartment complex employee denied the incident.