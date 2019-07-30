El Paso

El Paso man identified as victim in deadly I-10 crash where Honda rear-ended Hummer

By:

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 05:23 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 07:16 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - A 23-year-old El Paso man was identified as the victim in a deadly crash early Sunday morning that resulted in the shutdown of Interstate 10 in central El Paso for hours.

Police traffic investigators said Monday that Jason McQuestion was killed when his Honda Prelude rear-ended a Hummer along I-10 eastbound near mile-marker 22. (Editor's note: Police originally said the Hummer struck the Honda from behind, but officials changed the accident description in a subsequent police report.)

McQuestion died at the scene from what authorities described as the "massive impact" of the crash, which caused the Hummer to roll over.

The crash remained under investigation Monday; police did not identify the driver of the Hummer or provide any information on what may have caused the deadly wreck to occur.

Police said McQuestion's death was the 38th traffic fatality this year in El Paso, compared to 33 deaths a year ago at this time.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


