El Paso

El Paso Legend Cody Decker retires from baseball, plans to call El Paso home

By:

Posted: Jul 08, 2019 05:45 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 05:48 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - Former El Paso Chihuahuas player Cody Decker made a return to the Borderland Monday morning to announce his retirement from baseball.

Before Decker announced his retirement, he wrapped up his 11 season run in the Minor League with a walk off game winning home run for the Reno Aces

Decker was with the El Paso Chihuahuas in 2014 and 2015, and led the team in home runs in both those season. 

His active presence on social media and fun-loving personality was well-known around the clubhouse and town. 

"Cody Decker was a power hitter. Everyone knows that. He was pretty much the greatest Chihuahua," said Dylan White, a 9-year-old Decker fan. 

For Decker, the decision to make his retirement announcement in El Paso was an easy one.

"This city really embraced me while I was here and this city has become home to me," said Decker.  

His decision to retire from baseball came after an opportunity was offered to him to work with the El Paso Border Youth Athletic Association as the Associate Executive Director.

"It's a chance to do something I've always wanted to do in a city I love. We're in the process of building a new facility that we want to use to make El Paso a destination nationwide for young baseball players. We want to build this community of baseball for young baseball players and softball players," said Decker.

 Aside from that project, Decker and his wife, Jennifer, will be the first married couple to have their own sports and entertainment podcast. 

"We signed a deal with Intercom. They are launching a new sports network called Radio.Com sports."

For Jennifer, having her husband around more is a releif.

"I mean it hasnt been easy. Our whole relationship has been on the road for the most part. It's gonna be interesting having him home and for us to be starting our own life here," said Jennifer.

Decker and his wife plan on splitting time from L.A to El Paso while they work on their new podcast, but Decker said that moving to El Paso and calling it home is something he and his wife are looking foward to.

"Absolutely, I love it here," said Decker. 

For Daniel White, an 11-year-old Cody Decker fan, it's a decision he is happy to hear.

"Because so many people like him and I think he can make the community better by staying here."


 


