El Paso law firm obtains $2.5 million for mechanic injured during tire explosion

LEFT TO RIGHT: Attorney Sam Legate, Attorney Chuck Halbert, Mechanic Mike Snyder and Attorney Joseph Isaac.

EL PASO, Texas - Two El Paso attorneys with the Scherr Legate Law Firm successfully obtained a $2.5 million jury verdict for a West Helena, Arkansas mechanic critically injured while mounting a light duty truck tire.

The Chinese company that manufactured the tire, Qingdao Xiyigman Double Camel Tyre Co. LTD; and the Arkansas-based retailer who sold the tire, Elaine Petroleum "Pac Star," were held liable based on "strict products liability, negligence and breached warranties," Scherr Legate said.

The El Paso-based law firm was contacted by Chuck Halbert, an attorney in West Helena, regarding Mike Snyder, a mechanic who suffered serious injuries to his head, neck, back and shoulder while trying to mount the tire. "As (Snyder) was in the process of mounting the second tire, the tire exploded," Scherr Legate said, "the force of the tire explosion was compared to that of a stick of dynamite exploding."

Snyder was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee for treatment of his injuries.

Scherr Legate said the tire was sent to Dennis Carlson, a tire expert and a registered professional mechanical engineer, for a forensic examination. Carlson concluded the tire had multiple defects and was defectively designed, Scherr Legate said.

Law firm partners Joseph G. Isaac and Sam J. Legate obtained the multi-million dollar award for their client on October 25, 2018. The jury verdict was unanimous, Scherr Legate said.

