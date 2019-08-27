El Paso incinerates heat record as temp soars to a blazing 106 degrees
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso incinerated the city's prior high temperature record for this date, as the heat soared to a blazing 106 degrees late Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The 106-degree temp was recorded at El Paso International Airport, the city's official NWS monitoring station, at 4:32 p.m.
"This smashes the daily record of 103 set in 2002," the weather service tweeted. "It's also the latest occurrence of 105+ degrees on record in El Paso."
Get the current conditions and the latest forecast anytime at kvia.com/weather.
We've reached 106 degrees at El Paso Intl as of 4:32 PM.— NWS El Paso (@NWSElPaso) August 26, 2019
This smashes the daily record of 103 set in 2002. It's also the latest occurrence of 105+ degrees on record in El Paso. #txwx pic.twitter.com/1aTkHgyKbW