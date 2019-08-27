El Paso incinerates heat record as temp soars to a blazing 106 degrees

A scenic view of El Paso under Monday's record heat. (Photo courtesy: Visit El Paso/Twitter)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso incinerated the city's prior high temperature record for this date, as the heat soared to a blazing 106 degrees late Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The 106-degree temp was recorded at El Paso International Airport, the city's official NWS monitoring station, at 4:32 p.m.

"This smashes the daily record of 103 set in 2002," the weather service tweeted. "It's also the latest occurrence of 105+ degrees on record in El Paso."

