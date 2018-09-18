El Paso High to break ground on major project this Fall

El Paso High School will soon see major construction as a result of the 2016 voter-approved bond at the El Paso School District.

In November of 2016, voters approved a $668 million dollar bond for renovations through out the district.

Projects include updating older campuses, adding new technology, rebuilding campuses and consolidating schools that are underutilized.

El Paso High has seen a new football field and work is currently underway to complete the track around the field.

Principal Mark Paz said the tennis courts will be renovated next.

These projects come ahead of a major project that will upgrade classrooms and restrooms, add science labs, update elevators and improve parking lots.

Two of the major projects are facade improvements to the campus building and a new fine arts building.

"It is one of the first projects that will begin construction in the fall later this year. Students will be able to see once it's completed, a really beautiful dignified architectural, significant fine arts center," said Carlos Gallinar, Executive Director for Planning and Innovative Schools Construction at EPISD.

Gallinar said that for the past year and a half, district officials have met with staff members, students and the community to help design the projects.

He said many of the projects are in search of contractors to do construction work.

Work at El Paso High will take about two years, according to Gallinar.

The new fine arts building comes after feedback from staff and students who all felt they needed more classroom space for fine arts courses.

"The building will have the same beautiful downtown view, it will have a lot of windows and a lot of lighting which is very important to the overall feel of the campus and what we look to continue to have," said principal Mark Paz.

The facade improvements will take careful planning because of its historical significance.

"I don't know if there's anything else like El Paso High that's probably why it's the most beautiful campus in the country," Paz said.

According to the EPISD website, the total project budget is $19,478,383 with $14,500,000 budgeted for construction costs.