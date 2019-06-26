El Paso filmmaker creates documentary on former Dallas Cowboy Tony Romo

ABC 7 at Four Tony Romo Documentary

El Paso - The El Paso Community Foundation’s Plaza Classic Film Festival will debut El Paso filmmaker Chris Hanna’s new documentary, Now or Never: A Tony Romo Story.



The 90-minute film will be shown at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, August 4 in the Philanthropy Theatre, which is inside the Plaza Theater Performing Arts Centre annex. Steve Kaplowitz of ESPN Radio 600 will conduct a Q&A with Hanna after the screening.



Now or Never: A Tony Romo Story examines Romo’s rise from an unassuming, multiple sports star of Mexican heritage in Burlington, Wisconsin, to stardom as the quarterback and on-field leader of the Dallas Cowboys. Now retired, Romo is a star football analyst for CBS Sports.



Hanna is a veteran of the Plaza Classic Film Festival’s Local Flavor series. He interviewed Romo as well as family members, and former players and coaches from his high school and college days. He is hosting a private screening for Romo and his family and friends later this month in Burlington, with another screening later in Dallas.

Hanna was interviewed by ABC-7's Stephanie Valle on ABC-7 at Four.