El Paso

El Paso Electric, Better Business Bureau Warn Small Business Owners of Phone Scams

Scammers want payment by phone or debit card

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 05:29 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 05:29 PM MDT

ABC7 at Four Marybeth Stevens with BBB Paso del Norte - Eddie Gutierrez with El Paso Electric

The Better Business Bureau of Paso Del Norte (BBB) and El Paso Electric Company (EPE) share an important message about scam ploys targeting small business customers. In the last week, EPE has seen an increase in scams targeting local small businesses. Small business owners are encouraged to be alert to, and suspicious of, calls claiming they have an outstanding payment on their electric utility bill. Scammers are masking calls - also called "spoofing" - to make it appear as if it was originated by EPE, as well as resembling the EPE customer service phone number. Scams reported involve an automated message or a person directing small business owners to call back a "1-800" number to make the outstanding payment. 
 
"The Better Business Bureau acknowledges the increase in utility imposter scams in which consumers are induced to send money or divulge personal information and is pleased to support the efforts of El Paso Electric to warn consumers regarding the importance of being vigilant and recognizing potential imposters," said Marybeth Stevens, BBB President.
 
EPE recommends the following tips to protect small businesses from potential scams:
• Be suspicious of any call asking for payment, especially if they require payment with a prepaid debit card. Scammers often prefer prepaid debit cards because they are difficult to trace. EPE has various payment methods through authorized payment options.
• Do not offer any confidential information unless the small business representative initiated the contact with EPE customer service.
• Do not call the "1-800" number provided or give out any personal information as well as make any payment over the phone. 
• EPE Customer Service will never initiate a call to a consumer requesting personal information, demand payment via phone with prepaid debit cards, or ask to return a call to a number that is not affiliated with EPE. 
• EPE will never direct a consumer to an exclusive location to handle payment with a prepaid debit card.
 
EPE also encourages small business owners to report any possible scams to their local authorities. Scams may also be reported to the BBB Scam Tracker at BBB.org where people can also see trending scams targeting different regions.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11

News
On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

News
On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

Sports
New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

News
On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

News
On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Entertainment
National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

Entertainment
Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America

News
On this day: June 6
David Livingston/Getty Images

On this day: June 6

News
On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Travel
Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

News
On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

US & World
Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees

US & World
Trump's state visit to UK
Getty Images

Trump's state visit to UK

News
On this day: June 3
Leon Neal/Getty Images

On this day: June 3

Sports
Top 10 men's and women's tennis players
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players

Economy
Best, worst things to buy in June
iStock/Fred-D

Best, worst things to buy in June

News
On this day: June 2
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

On this day: June 2

News
On this day: June 1
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 1

News
On this day: May 31
George De Sota/Getty Images

On this day: May 31

Health
9 ways to improve your mental health
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

9 ways to improve your mental health

Family
Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being