El Paso

El Paso DEA agents played critical role in 'El Chapo' trial

'A great victory for DEA'

By:

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 09:08 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 09:25 PM MDT

El Paso DEA reacts to El Chapo sentencin

EL PASO, Texas - Special Agent in Charge of the El Paso DEA Kyle Williamson is calling it 'a great victory for the DEA and law enforcement all around the world.'

Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years and was ordered to pay $12.6 billion in forfeiture on Wednesday. (Watch the full interview with the DEA's Williamson by clicking the video play icon below.)

"There is a lot of death and destruction, destroyed families, destroyed communities that can be laid at his feet," Special Agent Williamson said. 

El Chapo's criminal past dates back to the 1970s before becoming the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel in the 1980s, but his turf war with the Juarez Cartel in the late 2000s was felt most here in the Borderland.

"It impacted the quality of life," Special Agent Williamson said. "Just the ability to wake up in the morning and know that you were going to go to bed at night. A lot of the time there were a lot of people who were innocent victims that got caught in the crossfire."

El Chapo, along with 23 other members of the Sinaloa Cartel, were indicted in El Paso in 2012.

Special Agent Williamson tells ABC-7 several of his agents traveled to New York with evidence to assist with the trial.

Despite El Chapo reportedly heading to Colorado's Supermax prison, Williamson warns the Sinaloa Cartel is still strong but it does send a strong message to the cartels.

"Though they're still out there, [El Chapo's sentencing] is a tremendous victory for us because it does show that you're not above the law, that you can't, while you're in Mexico you can be indicted in the United States, you can be apprehended, extradited and brought to justice."

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

Sports
Tiger Woods through the years
David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods through the years

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

News
New Texas migrant kids facility opens

New Texas migrant kids facility opens

Sports
USWNT victory celebration in NYC
Getty Images

USWNT victory celebration in NYC

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

News
On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

Economy
Household items you're paying too much for
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

Household items you're paying too much for

News
On this day: July 9
Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 9

News
Crime Scene Photos

Crime Scene Photos

News
Shocking places people use their phones
iStock/kzenon

Shocking places people use their phones