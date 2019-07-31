El Paso County property taxes could go up to fund University Medical Center
EL PASO, Texas - University Medical Center is looking into a property tax increase for the county — to increase the hospital's 2020 fiscal budget.
UMC board members met with El Paso County Commissioners on Tuesday afternoon to discuss their budget, which proposes a tax increase of 5.6%.
For fiscal year 2019, homeowners are paying about $327 in property tax for the county. With the proposed rate increase, homeowners could pay $31 more for a total of $358.
No action was taken Tuesday; the UMC board and county commissioners are expected to meet again sometime next week. (See the entire UMC 2020 budget presentation below.)
