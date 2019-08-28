El Paso County Commissioners plan memorial for victims of Walmart mass shooting

County memorial for victims

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso County Commissioners are planning to build a memorial for the victims of the August 3 mass shooting.

The memorial would be built as Ascarate Park. Precinct 2 Commissioner David Stout said the memorial is still in conceptual phases.

"Something simple, but something impactful, something that would allow people when they come to Ascarate Park to also have the opportunity to remember the folks that tragically passed away," Stout said.

The plan is to plant 22 trees, one for each of the victims. The memorial might also include a fountain and a 'concrete area' that would have the names of the victims.

"We're going to be looking for donations. We authorized the acceptance of donations and contributions to help pay for the memorial. It shouldn't be too expensive, but the idea is not to use any taxpayer funds to do it," Stout said. "We'd like to have it offered at Ascarate, but hopefully we'll be able to raise some money to be able to do it"

Stout says the county has already set aside roughly $250,000 to assist building a larger memorial with the city from the fiscal year 2020 budget.

The Parks and Recreation Department would focus on fundraising, through golf tournaments or baseball tournaments. The county has also already reached out to some companies that would donate money for the memorial.

The County Judge has said he believes this project can be funded through donations, after conversations with some of those companies.The El Paso Community Foundation is also willing to work with the county on the memorial.

No price tag has been set, but the County Judge said the trees could cost $500, meaning this project could cost a minimum of $11,000 if all 22 trees are planted.