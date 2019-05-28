El Paso city leaders to vote on weed overgrowth issue

City council to vote on weed growth issues on westside

El Paso, Texas - El Paso city leaders have become busy dealing with a new problem that has been sprouting up along some of the areas busiest roadways.

That problem is weed overgrowth, specifically on medians along Montana, Mesa and Alameda.

According to residents, those weeds have continued to grow, become an eyesore and ensnare hundreds of pieces of trash.

On Tuesday, the city council will take a vote regarding a proposition to increase their contract with the MG Evergreen company by $230,000 in an effort to find someone who will commit to attacking this problem at its root.

Previously, TxDOT had maintained many of the medians for decades but the agency has said it must shift resources to things like potholes and larger infrastructure issues.

Local leaders at city hall were less than pleased about that decision, causing friction between the two groups.

There had also been some talk about residential volunteer groups stepping up to help do a weed patrol of their own areas but those plans have been halted, mostly due to various safety concerns.

The problem has spread to nearby businesses with store owners reportedly complaining that the issue has become a constant eye sore that could hurt foot traffic.