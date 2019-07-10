El Paso Children's Hospital surgeon changes lives, one infant at a time

The Corrective Procedure that changes...

El Paso, Texas - The El Paso Children's Hospital completely changes the lives of infants.

Babies' who develop craniosynostosis, a condition in which the sutures in the skull close prematurely in infants, requires a specialized procedure to live a normal life.

Doctor David Jimenez is an internationally recognized pediatric neurosurgeon who developed the endoscoptic-assitsted craniectomy.

A process that removes pieces of the skull safely alleviating pressure.

In this case, Dr. Jimenez only needs to make two incisions and requires 50 minutes worth of work from a highly trained team to change the life a baby.