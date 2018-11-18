El Paso

El Paso children get forever homes on National Adoption Day

By:

Posted: Nov 18, 2018 09:22 AM MST

Updated: Nov 18, 2018 09:38 AM MST

El Paso children get forever homes on National Adoption Day

EL PASO, Texas - National Adoption Day was Saturday, and some El Paso children officially became a part of new families. 

​ "We've got superheroes here, we've got everybody dressed up to make this just a special event for these families that are adopting these children, said Judge Yahra Lisa Gutierrez of the 65th District Court. 

 The entire 11th floor of the El Paso County Courthouse was decked out with caped crusaders all around as a wave of new heroes was ready to enter the court room. 

"We have 12 families that are adopting 29 children," said Gutierrez.  "These children are all victims of abuse or neglect and so their parents parental rights have been terminated."

Behind the comic book character figurines placed all over the courtroom, were sparkling crowns on the heads of three little girls. 

"We own a daycare and they were going to the day care," said the Vega sisters. "That's where we met them and we fell in love with each other and that's how the whole story begins."

After posing for pictures, and a plethora of presents the three little girls aged 4-to 7-years-old, changed their last names and officially part of a new loving forever family. 

"Where excited and feel honored and privileged to have them in our live,s and that we have a chance to be part of their future," said Ms. Vega. 

The little girls said they were excited to go have a party. 

In the United States more than 100,000 children need loving forever homes, in El Paso, that number is closer to 90. 

 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


