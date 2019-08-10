Artist paints mural hoping to bring joy, healing to east El Paso neighborhood

Mural painted by local artist outside his home in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso community continues to cope and recover after the shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart August 3. One El Paso artist put all of his passion and expression into a mural showing what it means to be #ElPasoStrong.

"I was in shock," said El Paso artist and boxer David Montes.

Montes said he felt the pain many felt after the tragedy at Walmart and decided to express himself the only way he knows how.

"I figured through my art, I can do something."

Montes painted this mural outside his east El Paso home representing his love for his city.

"I did it kind of like in 3 layers. (The man in the image) is kind of praying, he's kind of lifting his arms directly to where it says strong, so I feel like no matter what we went through down here we're going to be strong regardless," Montes said.

Cell towers and the star mountain on the star are shown in his mural. Smaller details in El Paso's skyline can be seen, including the McDonald's near I-10 and Piedras, Southwest University Park, and even the Civic Center in downtown El Paso.

"I feel lots of hope for my city because knowing the community, we have always been a very supportive city."

That hope is being passed on in his piece.

"I feel that we're going to be good but it's going to take some time," Montes said.