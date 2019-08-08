El Paso artist brings community together with powerful message

El Paso strong mural

EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso artist worked through the night Monday to create a powerful mural using spray paint on a brick wall.

Gabe Vasquez started painting the mural Monday at 7 p.m. and worked all night without stopping.

"It's been an overwhelming experience it really has," says Vasquez. " I'm mourning for these people."

The mural depicts the city of El Paso and the Franklin mountains inside the letters "El Paso Strong"

Vasquez says many have stopped by Arizona Avenue and Cotton Street in central El Paso to show their support and take pictures with the mural and the artist.