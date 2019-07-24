El Paso-area school districts to review student vaccine records due to measles outbreak

Team coverage Measles vaccinations

EL PASO, Texas - The state of Texas allows schools to "provisionally" enroll students who have received at least one dose of the measles' vaccine.

However, due to the recent outbreak in the Borderland, local public health officials are recommending that provisional enrollment for partially vaccinated students be suspended and that the schools require all students to have completed the two dose series for measles upon school entry.

The City of El Paso Department of Public Health advised local superintendents to be especially vigilant about reviewing vaccine records for students across the area.

"So, due to the public letter than went out to all the school districts we're asking the parents to make sure that the students are fully vaccinated," said Rebecca Madrid, the nurse manager for Socorro Independent School District.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all children get two doses of the MMR vaccine protecting them against the Measles, Mumps and Rubella.

The first dose is recommended at the ages of 12 through 15 months. The second dose can be taken as early as 28 days after the first dose.

If a student has not completed the second dose at the time of registration, the district will inform the parent.

"We're asking that the second one is completed, otherwise they're not going to be able to attend school," said Madrid.

The SISD has 114 students on file that have waivers for immunizations.

"Meaning that those parents students choose for them not to have immunizations," explained Madrid.

If a case of the measles is confirmed within one of those students schools, that student is excluded from school for 21 days.

Despite the recent measles outbreak in the Borderland, Madrid is sure that the education her nurses and teachers are receiving will be key in preventing measles cases within the district.

"We're educating them because we don't want that to get out of hand we're hoping that that prevention is being provided and it is."

In order to make vaccinations more convenient, all three El Paso Department of Public Health Immunization clinics are now operating Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clinic locations are:

Central El Paso (5115 El Paso Drive)

Henderson (721 South Mesa Street)

Ysleta (110 Candelaria Road)

Appointments can be made by calling 915-212-6555 or online by clicking here.

