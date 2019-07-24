El Paso

El Paso-area school districts to review student vaccine records due to measles outbreak

By:

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 06:59 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 07:06 PM MDT

Team coverage Measles vaccinations

EL PASO, Texas - The state of Texas allows schools to "provisionally" enroll students who have received at least one dose of the measles' vaccine. 

However, due to the recent outbreak in the Borderland, local public health officials are recommending that provisional enrollment for partially vaccinated students be suspended and that the schools require all students to have completed the two dose series for measles upon school entry.

The City of El Paso Department of Public Health advised local superintendents to be especially vigilant about reviewing vaccine records for students across the area. 

"So, due to the public letter than went out to all the school districts we're asking the parents to make sure that the students are fully vaccinated," said Rebecca Madrid, the nurse manager for Socorro Independent School District.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all children get two doses of the MMR vaccine protecting them against the Measles, Mumps and Rubella.

The first dose is recommended at the ages of 12 through 15 months. The second dose can be taken as early as 28 days after the first dose.

If a student has not completed the second dose at the time of registration, the district will inform the parent.

"We're asking that the second one is completed, otherwise they're not going to be able to attend school," said Madrid.

The SISD has 114 students on file that have waivers for immunizations.

"Meaning that those parents students choose for them not to have immunizations," explained Madrid.

If a case of the measles is confirmed within one of those students schools, that student is excluded from school for 21 days.

Despite the recent measles outbreak in the Borderland, Madrid is sure that the education her nurses and teachers are receiving will be key in preventing measles cases within the district. 

"We're educating them because we don't want that to get out of hand we're hoping that that prevention is being provided and it is." 

In order to make vaccinations more convenient, all three El Paso Department of Public Health Immunization clinics are now operating Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clinic locations are:

  • Central El Paso (5115 El Paso Drive) 
  • Henderson (721 South Mesa Street) 
  • Ysleta (110 Candelaria Road) 

Appointments can be made by calling 915-212-6555 or online by clicking here.  
 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: July 23
NASA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 23

News
States with the most drunken drivers
iStock/EasyBuy4u

States with the most drunken drivers

News
Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

News
On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22

News
On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

News
On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

Celebrity
Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?
Phil Cole/ALLSPORT

Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

Sports
Tiger Woods through the years
David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods through the years

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11