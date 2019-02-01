El Paso Animal Services to offer free pet adoptions on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas -

In an effort to achieve its “no-kill” goal, El Paso Animal Services is establishing new lifesaving procedures to prepare for the busy spring and summer months.

Not killing animals overcrowds the shelter.

It's why they're asking for your help and there are many ways to give hand.

Animal Services is offering free pet adoptions on Saturday. All adoptions include the pet's spay and neuter procedure, microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations and city license.

Officials said fostering is a great option for those who can't commit to giving a pet a forever home. Fostering a pet will free up space for other incoming pets at the shelter, and will also give Animal Services the opportunity to transfer more animals to other rescues and shelters.

If you don’t have space for a new friend at home, another way to support the shelter is to donate to our various programs and initiatives.

Click here to do that.

El Paso Animal Services is located on 5001 Fred Wilson Ave.