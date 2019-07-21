El Paso Airport officials confirm early morning power outage
EL PASO,Texas - It was a hectic start to the morning out at the El Paso Airport where ABC-7 confirmed there was an early morning power outage.
Power wasn't out too long.
It has since been restored and according to airport representatives no flights were delayed or cancelled.
Officials said a circuit breaker popped cutting power at concourse B so just a section of the airport.
Airport staff are working to lock down exactly how long the power was out.
