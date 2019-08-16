Edward James Olmos, George Lopez visit El Paso shooting victims

Actor Edward James Olmos posted this picture with an El Paso Walmart shooting victim on his Twitter page Thursday afternoon, urging his followers to " find ways to help

Actor Edward James Olmos posted this picture with an El Paso Walmart shooting victim on his Twitter page Thursday afternoon, urging his followers to " find ways to help

EL PASO, Texas - The five victims of the Walmart shooting who remain at University Medical Center had some celebrity visitors on Thursday.

Actor Edward James Olmos posted a picture on his Twitter page showing himself and comedian George Lopez inside the hospital room of a shooting survivor, along with her family.

The tweet read, "Celebrating life with the survivors of El Paso. Find a way of helping and uniting with the families of those that lost family members and survivors."