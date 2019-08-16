Edward James Olmos, George Lopez visit El Paso shooting victims
Five patients remain at UMC
EL PASO, Texas - The five victims of the Walmart shooting who remain at University Medical Center had some celebrity visitors on Thursday.
Actor Edward James Olmos posted a picture on his Twitter page showing himself and comedian George Lopez inside the hospital room of a shooting survivor, along with her family.
The tweet read, "Celebrating life with the survivors of El Paso. Find a way of helping and uniting with the families of those that lost family members and survivors."
