EARLY RESULTS: Fierro leads with 50.8% of vote in race for State Representative for District 79

ABC-7 Xtra 1.27.19

EL PASO, Texas - Early voting returns show democratic candidate Art Fierro with 50.8 percent of the vote in the race to represent District 79 in the Texas State House of Representatives. Democrat Michiel Noe has 29.6 percent of the vote and republican Hans Sassenfeld has 19.6 percent of the vote. A total of 2,750 people voted early.

Tuesday marks the first time in nearly two decades that there will be a special election to find someone to represent East El Paso in Austin.

The winner of tonight's election will replace Rep. Joe Pickett in the Texas State House of Representatives.

Pickett announced his sudden retirement from the state legislature in December, mere weeks after winning an uncontested election that would have sent him to the capital for his 13th term to represent District 79. Pickett is battling cancer. He was first elected in 1995.

Here's who's running:

Former city representative Michiel Noe, El Paso Community College board member Art Fierro are running as Democrats.

The only Republican on the ballot is Hans Sassenfeld, a GOP officer.

All three candidates joined host Saul Saenz for Sunday night's ABC-7 Xtra.

By the weekend, early voting brought out only a small number of voters. Only 2,705 people voted early in a district with 88,034 eligible voters.

The polls closed at 7 p.m.

