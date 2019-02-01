DPS: 2 in custody after vehicle pursuit from East-Central to Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas - State Police troopers took two men into custody following a vehicle pursuit that began in East-Central and ended in El Paso's Lower Valley.

Marc Couch, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, told ABC-7 state troopers got involved just before 2 p.m. when El Paso Police alerted them of suspicious activity in Central El Paso.

DPS used aircraft to track a heavy-duty Ford pickup in the I-10 and Dyer area.

The vehicle then traveled east on I-10. Couch said state troopers began to pursue the pickup near I-10 and Airway.

The driver of the pickup exited the freeway and ventured along several side streets before troopers caught up with the truck in the Myra and La Jolla area in El Paso's Lower Valley.

An ABC-7 photographer at the scene reports drug-sniffing dogs were called to the scene.

