El Paso

Dozens protest City meeting regarding Mexican American Culture Center location

By:

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 07:35 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 07:35 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - Dozens of demonstrators gathered to protest the city's proposal to build the Mexican American Culture Center in the downtown public library.

The City of El Paso hosted an open house on Thursday to answer questions regarding the proposed location.

Demonstrators quickly took over the room and began voicing their displeasure over the proposal.

Former district 7 city council representative Lily Limon helped organize the demonstration.

"I think that the biggest concern that we have is that it's a farce what's being presented today," Limon said. "There is no way that an annex is going to suffice for a community that is 82-percent Mexican-American. It is really an insult."

A $5.7 million Mexican American Culture Center was approved by voters as part of the 2012 quality of life bond.

The original plan was to retrofit the Abraham Chavez Theater downtown to include the center. The city partnered up with the Mexican American Cultural Institute (MACI), which pledged to fundraise $20 million for the project. The budget for the project ballooned to $35 million.

In September 2017, concerns were brought up over MACI's ability to raise the money, because the non-profit was operating in the red. 

In October of that year, city council voted to cut ties with MACI, and instructed city staff to find another location.

The Director of the Museums and Cultural Affairs Department, Tracy Jerome, defended the decision to incorporate the center as part of the library.

"The main library branch, a portion of it -- 40-percent of that space -- is the recommendation that we're going to move forward for as the site recommendation," Jerome said. "The main library branch is going to be enhanced by this. They're not going to lose any of their services. They're actually going to be gaining a lot of additional opportunities."

Jerome said her department is going to ask city council to increase the budget to more than $15 million on Tuesday.

"I want to make sure that we have a sustainable institution," Jerome said.

Robert Diaz often frequents the downtown library. He said he's intrigued by the proposal, but still has some questions.

"Ultimately, what needs to be done is that the library needs to be preserved," Diaz said. "If there is a way to augment that, I think that would be a wonderful opportunity as well."

City council will vote on whether to accept the proposal and increase the budget on Tuesday, September 18.

 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Weather
10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US
CNN Video

10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US

El Paso
Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Weather
Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence

Weather
2018 hurricane season
CNN Video

2018 hurricane season

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Entertainment
National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists
Courtesy of The Strong, Rochester, New York.

National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
Jeff Curry/Getty Images

Notable recalls of 2018

Weather
Hurricane prep checklist
Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Hurricane prep checklist

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

US & World
Happiest states in America
iStock/DoctorKan

Happiest states in America

Education
Best colleges of 2018-19
Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons

Best colleges of 2018-19

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

Health
8 foods that age your skin faster
iStock/deansanderson

8 foods that age your skin faster

Entertainment
Never mind! Celebrities who unretired
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

Education
States where college is most expensive
iStock/kroach

States where college is most expensive

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

Entertainment
Stand Up to Cancer 2018
2018 Getty Images

Stand Up to Cancer 2018

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's 10 Most Wanted 9.7.18

PHOTOS: El Paso's 10 Most Wanted 9.7.18

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities