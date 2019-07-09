District Attorney Jaime Esparza will not seek re-election; to retire in 2020

District Attorney Jaime Esparza. Background: City Manager Tommy Gonzalez and City Attorney Sylvia Borunda Firth

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso County District Attorney Jaime Esparza announced Tuesday he will retire at the end of his term in 2020. Esparza was elected in 1993.

In a statement, Esparza said, "It has been an honor and privilege to serve as District Attorney for El Paso, Hudspeth, and Culberson counties. At the end of 2020, after 28 years of service, I will leave the district attorney's office, with upmost pride, knowing that my office was dedicated to justice and advocating for victims. During this time, I was blessed to work, side by side, with many committed individuals devoted to these ideals. I am proud of our work and our legacy and believe that together we have made this community a better place. I am truly grateful to our community for placing their trust in me for these many years."

With his retirement, Esparza will not run for re-election for District Attorney of the 34th Judicial District.