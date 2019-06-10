Delta drops non-stop service from El Paso to Salt Lake City
Poor performance cited as reason
EL PASO - Delta Airlines will no longer offer service between El Paso and Salt Lake City, Utah, an El Paso International Airport (EPIA) spokesperson confirmed with ABC-7.
The spokesperson says Delta decided to discontinue the non-stop service due to poor performance, adding Salt Lake City wasn't as much a destination as it was a hub to fly elsewhere.
The last flight left El Paso Saturday morning. Delta began offering the daily flight only last October.
The EPIA spokesperson says there are no current plans to bring it back.
The loss of the flight drops EPIA's non-stop service from 15 cities in the U.S. to 14 going against a recent trend of growth for the airport.
