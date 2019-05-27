Cross-fitters across U.S. complete 'The Murph Challenge' to honor fallen heroes

EL PASO, Texas - Every Memorial Day, crossfit gyms across the country gather to workout in honor of fallen heroes on Memorial Day.

It's called "The Murph," a workout done in honor of Lt. Michael Murphy, a Navy Seal and Medal of Honor recipient who gave his life for his country.

According to Aspen Crossfit, the workout was one of Lt. Murphy's favorite workouts before he was killed in battle on June 28, 2005. Before it was renamed in his honor, it was called "Body Armor." It consists of a mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats and finishes with a second mile run.

Crossfit 915, a gym in East El Paso, did the workout this morning.

"This is...one of the hardest workouts we do, so we...save it for this time of year to honor those who have fallen," Mark Duchene, the owner of Crossfit 915, said.

It's a unique way for anyone, no matter skill level or ability, to honor those who have fallen on Memorial Day.

"You can scale the run by either taking the run back, using a partner in the middle to...do one round of something and they do the other, you're kind of sharing the reps," Duchene said. "Then you can also scale the movements to where the movements aren't the full range of motion movements, you can just cut that short based off your fitness [level]."

A way for the community to remember those who have died in service of this country.

"A day like this, Memorial Day, our freedom's not free, we have to work," Duchene said. "You know, there's people out there who've given the ultimate sacrifice, this is a way to honor them. Kind of suffer a little bit ourselves and honor them by doing that."

If "The Murph" sounds like a challenging workout you'd like to try, get some friends and find a pull-up bar or a jungle gym at your local park. It's a truly unique way to remember our fallen heroes.