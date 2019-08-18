Fabens blaze destroys home, mobile home & garage
FABENS, Texas - Multiple fire departments battled a large fire in Fabens that broke out about 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The blaze on Cima Street was extinguished by 3:30 p.m.
A home, a mobile home and the garage for the mobile home were all destroyed in the fire.
No injuries were reported; the displaced residents are staying with neighbors.
A cause for the fire has not yet been determined.
The El Paso County Fire Department, the San Elizario Fire Department and the Clint Fire Department were among the agencies that fought the blaze.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
News Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media
Pets FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL
Education CNN Image
News Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0
Economy iStock/damircudic
Health iStock/martinturzak
News Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment iStock/JordiDelgado
News Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images
US & World CNN Video
Family iStock / 4774344sean
News Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
News Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons
News Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons
News iStock/EasyBuy4u
News Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Travel Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images