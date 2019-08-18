Fabens blaze destroys home, mobile home & garage

Homes burned in Fabens

FABENS, Texas - Multiple fire departments battled a large fire in Fabens that broke out about 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The blaze on Cima Street was extinguished by 3:30 p.m.

A home, a mobile home and the garage for the mobile home were all destroyed in the fire.

No injuries were reported; the displaced residents are staying with neighbors.

A cause for the fire has not yet been determined.

The El Paso County Fire Department, the San Elizario Fire Department and the Clint Fire Department were among the agencies that fought the blaze.