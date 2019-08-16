Apartment fire in northeast El Paso causes lots of smoke and flames, no serious injuries

Fire in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - A large fire in northeast El Paso produced plenty of smoke and flames on Friday morning, but no serious injuries.

The apartment fire happened around 9 a.m. in the 3900 block of Flory Avenue, which is just off of Dyer.

The Fire Department said residents home at the time of the fire all safely escaped. There were no reports of serious injuries, but officials indicated one person was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

It's not clear what caused the fire, authorities said.