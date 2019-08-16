Apartment fire in northeast El Paso causes lots of smoke and flames, no serious injuries
EL PASO, Texas - A large fire in northeast El Paso produced plenty of smoke and flames on Friday morning, but no serious injuries.
The apartment fire happened around 9 a.m. in the 3900 block of Flory Avenue, which is just off of Dyer.
The Fire Department said residents home at the time of the fire all safely escaped. There were no reports of serious injuries, but officials indicated one person was treated for minor smoke inhalation.
It's not clear what caused the fire, authorities said.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
News Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media
Pets FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL
Education CNN Image
News Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0
Economy iStock/damircudic
Health iStock/martinturzak
News Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment iStock/JordiDelgado
News Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images
US & World CNN Video
Family iStock / 4774344sean
News Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
News Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons
News Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons
News iStock/EasyBuy4u
News Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Travel Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images