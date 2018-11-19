Firefighters contain fire at Blue Flame Building downtown

EL PASO, Texas - UPDATE: The fire to the Blue Flame building in Downtown El Paso has been contained, and no injuries have been reported at this time, according to a tweet from the EPFD shortly after 8:35 a.m.

EPFD confirmed the fire happened on the 17th floor of the Blue Flame building after an insulation panel caught fire while construction crews were welding.

The fire was contained to that area and floor, but it was upgraded to a 'condition 4' because of the size of the building.

The fire department said 20 fire units and 75 firefighters responded to the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Fire crews are battling a serious fire in Downtown El Paso.

The fire department tweeted shortly after 8 a.m. that they were responding to a "condition 3" fire on the 300 block of Texas Avenue, then upgraded it to a condition 4.

That address is at the intersection with Stanton Street.

Two buildings on that block are the OT Bassett Tower and the Blue Flame Building.

ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you updates as we get them on air and in this web article.