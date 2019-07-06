Flipped semi on I-10 near Vinton exit causing backup

Image from TxDOT camera shows flipped semi in the median of I-10 near the Vinton exit.

EL PASO, Texas - A crash near the Vinton exit on I-10 is causing a traffic back-up in both directions.

Texas DOT Cameras show what appears to be a semi-truck flipped over.

Medical personnel are on scene.

Expect delays.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

