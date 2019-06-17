TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopened after crash on I-10 East at Hawkins

Scene of the crash and backup along I-10.(Image via Texas DOT)

EL PASO, Texas - A traffic crash along Interstate 10 eastbound at Hawkins snarled traffic late Monday morning for about an hour.

The crash forced the closure of the three right lanes of I-10, backing up traffic to Airway at one point.

Just before the noon hour, the lanes reopened — but that section of interstate had scattered debris and traffic was moving slower than usual.

