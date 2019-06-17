TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopened after crash on I-10 East at Hawkins
EL PASO, Texas - A traffic crash along Interstate 10 eastbound at Hawkins snarled traffic late Monday morning for about an hour.
The crash forced the closure of the three right lanes of I-10, backing up traffic to Airway at one point.
Just before the noon hour, the lanes reopened — but that section of interstate had scattered debris and traffic was moving slower than usual.
Check out the latest conditions on our Traffic Map and Cams.
