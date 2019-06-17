El Paso

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopened after crash on I-10 East at Hawkins

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 11:22 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 11:47 AM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - A traffic crash along Interstate 10 eastbound at Hawkins snarled traffic late Monday morning for about an hour.

The crash forced the closure of the three right lanes of I-10, backing up traffic to Airway at one point.

Just before the noon hour, the lanes reopened — but that section of interstate had scattered debris and traffic was moving slower than usual.

Check out the latest conditions on our Traffic Map and Cams.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Health
Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

News
On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

News
On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: June 16
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On this day: June 16

News
On this day: June 15
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

On this day: June 15

US & World
History of Flag Day in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams

History of Flag Day in America

News
On this day: June 14
Carl Court/Getty Images

On this day: June 14

Entertainment
Most iconic TV dads of all time
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Most iconic TV dads of all time

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
Best Father's Day gifts for 2019
blackdiamondequipment.com

Best Father's Day gifts for 2019

Sports
Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019
iStock/miflippo

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019

Travel
20 annoying things people do on planes
FreeImages.com/krzysiuc

20 annoying things people do on planes

News
On this day: June 12
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

On this day: June 12

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11

News
On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

News
On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

Sports
New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

News
On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

News
On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Entertainment
National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

Entertainment
Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America