All lanes, both directions on I-10 at Yarbrough reopen following crash cleanup
EL PASO, Texas - UPDATE #3 (11:34 p.m.) -- Police say all lanes westbound and eastbound on I-10 at Yarbrough have now reopened. Only a minor backup remains.
============
UPDATE #1 (10:34 p.m.) -- Police say all lanes are once again closed on I-10 West at Yarbrough due to the crash. The left two lanes on I-10 East are also closed due to debris from the crash.
============
ORIGINAL REPORT (9:44 p.m.)
Police are on the scene of a crash that has the left three lanes blocked on I-10 West at Yarbrough.
It had originally blocked all lanes of traffic.
Police tell ABC-7 other chain reaction crashes have occurred due to the backup.
The backup is at least to McRae. Police are urging drivers to use Montana as an alternate route.
