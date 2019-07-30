All lanes, both directions on I-10 at Yarbrough reopen following crash cleanup

DOT camera image shows backup caused by crash blocking I-10 west near Yarbrough.

EL PASO, Texas - UPDATE #3 (11:34 p.m.) -- Police say all lanes westbound and eastbound on I-10 at Yarbrough have now reopened. Only a minor backup remains.

UPDATE #1 (10:34 p.m.) -- Police say all lanes are once again closed on I-10 West at Yarbrough due to the crash. The left two lanes on I-10 East are also closed due to debris from the crash.

ORIGINAL REPORT (9:44 p.m.)

Police are on the scene of a crash that has the left three lanes blocked on I-10 West at Yarbrough.

It had originally blocked all lanes of traffic.

Police tell ABC-7 other chain reaction crashes have occurred due to the backup.

The backup is at least to McRae. Police are urging drivers to use Montana as an alternate route.