El Paso

Couple wounded in El Paso mass shooting suing Walmart over lack of store security

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2019 10:38 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 07:50 PM MDT

Walmart shooting lawsuit

EL PASO, Texas - A couple who were wounded in the mass shooting at El Paso's Cielo Vista Walmart have filed a lawsuit against the retailer alleging that it failed to provide adequate security at the store.

An electronic review of El Paso County court docket records indicated the suit has been filed by Jessica and Guillermo Garcia, but Walmart had yet to be served with a copy of the complaint.

The Garcias were shopping at the Walmart along with their two children when a gunman opened fire. Guillermo remains hospitalized with spinal injuries, while Jessica has since been treated and released.

The couple is being represented by the Ammons Law Firm based out of Houston, which has also represented victims of the 2017 Texas church shootings in Sutherland Springs.

The couple was shot multiple times "as their children watched in horror," the attorneys representing the family said in a statement on Wednesday. "Wal-Mart had a responsibility to protect its customers, and that Wal-Mart failed to live up to this duty because it did not employ security guards to patrol the store."

This is the first known lawsuit to be filed in the aftermath of the Aug. 3 tragedy.

The suit doesn't indicate whether the family seeks monetary damages. But they are requesting a restraining order requiring Walmart, which has begun renovating the store, to preserve evidence from the shooting.

The couple's injuries "would not have occurred but for the negligence, gross negligence... of the Walmart respondents," the lawsuit stated.

Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove said the company would respond to the suit once they are served with the court papers.

"This tragic event will be with us forever and our hearts go out to the families that were impacted. Safety is a top priority and we care deeply about our associates and customers," Hargrove said.

(ABC-7 wire services contributed to this report.)

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

US & World
Hurricane Dorian threatens US
Getty Images

Hurricane Dorian threatens US

Weather
Hurricane Dorian ravages the Bahamas
Getty Images

Hurricane Dorian ravages the Bahamas

News
Best cities for hippies
Terrence McNally/Wikimedia Commons

Best cities for hippies

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
10 Gmail innovations
LICreate/iStock

10 Gmail innovations

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

US & World
Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

News
On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

News
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

News
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

News
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

US & World
Fires ravage Amazon rainforest
Getty Images

Fires ravage Amazon rainforest

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns