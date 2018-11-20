Couple gets engaged during Celebration of Lights
Proposal caught on camera
EL PASO, Texas - The magic of the holidays was made even more memorable for one couple attending the Celebration of Lights in Downtown El Paso.
Lewis Arbogast Jr. proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Jessica Elizondo, under the Christmas tree in San Jacinto Plaza moments after the tree was lit Sunday evening.
"We've been friends for 20 years and finally made it official," Arbogast told ABC-7 in a Facebook message.
The photos captured the moment Arbogast got down on one knee, Elizondo flashing her new hardware to the camera, and the newly engaged couple with their children Olivia and Liam.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
