County Judge discusses plans for Walmart Victims Memorial
Interviewed on ABC-7 at Four
El Paso - County Judge Ricardo Samaniego visits with ABC-7's Stephanie Valle regarding the county's plans to create a memorial to the victims of the Walmart mass shooting on August 3rd.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons
News Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons
News Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT
News White House photo by Paul Morse
Sports Harry How/Getty Images
News cylonka Bsg/freeimages.com
US & World Getty Images
Weather Getty Images
News Terrence McNally/Wikimedia Commons
News Mike Coppola/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
News Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
News LICreate/iStock
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
News Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News freeimages.com/krzysiuc
News Mark Hill/Turner via CNN
News DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons
US & World Getty Images