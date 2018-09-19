County Commissioners vote to upgrade three different parks

EL PASO, Texas - ﻿The El Paso County Commissioners Court voted to unanimously invest $648,000 in three different parks.

Ascarate Park will receive $350,000. It will receive four new fields, and two new futsal courts.

Gallegos Park in Canutillo is receiving $135,000 to add new fields and improve the irrigation system.

Coyote Park in Tornillo will receive $163,000 to improve irrigation and to add new grass.

“This is important in making sure that all county residents have access to great quality of life amenities, green spaces and parks," County Judge Ruben Vogt said. "It’s important for health care, economic development and just giving an asset that people can be proud of.”

The funds come from left over bond money from 2007. County residents tell ABC-7 they're glad it's going to improve parks.

"That’s awesome. The kids, like I said, would love it for sure," Canutillo resident Jaime De La Paz said. "The kids always complain about that, about too much dust. Extra grass would be awesome for the kids."