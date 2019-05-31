County coliseum announces new date for postponed Cardi B concert

Getty Images Cardi B accepts the award for Top Hot 100 Song for " Girls Like You " (Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B) during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas.

EL PASO, Texas - Rapper Cardi B has rescheduled her concert at the El Paso County Coliseum for October 8, 2019.

The singer was originally scheduled to perform at the coliseum on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

That performance was postponed "due to circumstances beyond her control," said the El Paso Sports Commission, which manages the coliseum.

TMZ reported Cardi B postponed the May 21st show as a result of the complications of plastic surgery.

