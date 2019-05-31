County coliseum announces new date for postponed Cardi B concert
EL PASO, Texas - Rapper Cardi B has rescheduled her concert at the El Paso County Coliseum for October 8, 2019.
The singer was originally scheduled to perform at the coliseum on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
That performance was postponed "due to circumstances beyond her control," said the El Paso Sports Commission, which manages the coliseum.
TMZ reported Cardi B postponed the May 21st show as a result of the complications of plastic surgery.
