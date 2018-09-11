El Paso

Council makes a decision regarding TIRZ 12 development

EL PASO, Texas - In a Special City Council meeting Tuesday, El Paso leaders approved a two-year moratorium to halt any further action in the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone 12 in Northwest El Paso. 

City Council went into executive session for around 15 minutes before emerging and voting to approve the motion. 

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said the decision has "no bearing whatsoever" to the signed petitions from homeowners seeking to stop development of the designated area in Northwest El Paso. 

"The people of El Paso, your constituents, want this land protected as natural open space," said open space advocate Judy Ackerman during public comment. "They don't want some development, they want no development. " 

Opponents agreed that development to open spaces such as the "Lost Dog Trail," at the base of the Franklin Mountains, would be detrimental to the environment. 

City leaders argued a large portion, more than 60 percent of land in the TIRZ 12 area, was already preserved more than 25 years prior to its inception. 

Elizabeth Triggs, with the city's economic development department, said the decision on Tuesday "offers opportunity to encourage balanced development."

"What we have is, 70 percent of our original land holdings will be preserved," said Triggs. "If we come back and look at preserving Lost Dog Trail, and ensuring that there's a buffer, then we increase that to 75 percent preservation. "

Rick Bonart, who heads groups trying to protect the area from development, took to the podium to ask: "are you going to allow this to go to the ballot with the wording that's there?" 

City leaders told Bonart the time was reserved for public comment and that the signature verification deadline was slated for Wednesday. 

City Clerk Laura Cruz-Acosta said the more than 1,000 petitions were submitted Aug. 14. 

TIRZ 12 includes about 1,000  acres of open space within the boundary of Land Rush Street, Cabana del Sol Drive, north of Transmountain Road and east of the Franklin Mountains. 

Tax revenue made in TIRZ areas would be allocated towards public works such as  sidewalk improvements and storm water drainage, thus enticing developers. Thirty-three percent of the tax funds generated in TIRZ 12 would stay in the region, while 66 percent would be placed in the city's general fund. 

The deadline to verify petition signatures in Sept. 12, and based on findings council will hold an election which could likely appear on the May ballot. 
 

