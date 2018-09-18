Council approves 2-year moratorium on sale, development of land in Northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso City Council Tuesday approved a resolution placing a two-year moratorium on the sale and development of the land located within Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone 12 to include the preservation of Lost Dog Trail and Trailhead.

"We are listening to the public. Our approval of this resolution is an embodiment of the City's willingness to engage and work with the public on projects that affect our community," said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo.

Margo encouraged the public, including those opposed to development in the massive open space in Northwest El Paso, to continue working with city staff over the next two years to "modify the Northwest plan to exemplify how development and preservation can work together."

TIRZ 12 includes about 1,000 acres of open space within the boundary of Land Rush Street, Cabana del Sol Drive, north of Transmountain Road and east of the Franklin Mountains.

Tax revenue made in TIRZ areas would be allocated towards public works such as sidewalk improvements and storm water drainage, thus enticing developers. Thirty-three percent of the tax funds generated in TIRZ 12 would stay in the region, while 66 percent would be placed in the city's general fund.

The City of El Paso originally owned approximately 2,500 acres of land in the Northwest area. In an effort to preserve as much land as possible, the City and the water utility have transferred approximately 60 percent (more than 1,500 acres) of that land to Texas Parks and Wildlife over the past two decades. The state agency has incorporated the land into the Franklin Mountain State Park.

TIRZ 12 is located near Transmountain Road and consists of approximately 1,007 acres of City-owned land, including nearly 250 acres that would be preserved as open space under the current zoning plan.

The City said this would result in the preservation of 70 percent of the original northwest parcel. The City said the resolution temporarily halts development of land within TIRZ 12 and the implementation of the TIRZ 12 project and financing plan.

