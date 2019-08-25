Overnight fire damages portion of landmark Bronco Swap Meet

EL PASO,Texas - An overnight fire damaged a portion of the popular Bronco Swap Meet in the 8400 block of Alameda in El Paso's Lower Valley.

Fire officials said there were smoke and flames showing when they arrived a bit before midnight Saturday at the landmark location.

In all, 11 units and 18 firefighters were called out; it took them about a half-hour to extinguish the blaze burning at what they described as a commercial building inside the Bronco Swap Meet.

There were no injuries reported. Fire crews did not immediately provide details on the extent of damage, but said investigators were looking into the cause of the blaze.

An ABC-7 reporter was not allowed into the facility on Sunday, which was open for business as usual. Attendees told the reporter that several small sheds had been destroyed by the fire.