El Paso County, sheriff's deputies sign new 4-year contract agreement

EL PASO, Texas - A new four-year contract between El Paso County and the union representing sheriff's deputies and corrections officers was signed on Wednesday.

The new contract with the El Paso County Sheriff's Officers' Association will take effect on Oct. 1 and run through Sept. 30, 2023.

Details of the agreement covering pay, benefits and working conditions were not disclosed.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego called the new contract a win for both the county and the union.

"We took our time. We went back and forth, and we came into what we felt fair for them, but also that our taxpayers feel that we know how to be fiscally responsible," Samaniego said.