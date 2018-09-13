City validates signatures on 2nd petition seeking to preserve Northwest EP open space

EL PASO, Texas - The City of El Paso has completed a review of signatures on a second petition filed to preserve open space in the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone 12 from development.

The City Clerk's office authenticated 1,977 signatures of the registered voters on the petition within the 20 working days mandated by City Charter.

Activists who want to preserve the open space filed the second petition on August 14, 2018. The group needed 1,666 signatures in order allow the proposed ordinance to preserve the open space to continue through the Initiative Process, the City said.

Although the City Charter states the reproposed ordinance must be placed on the ballot of the next general election, if the required signatures are authenticated, the second petition was not submitted in time for the November election, the City said.

On August 7, 2018, El Paso City Council denied the first initiative petition request submitted by the group. The process allowed for a second petition to be filed once the first petition with the required number of authenticated signatures was not enacted by City Council.

"If voters in May support the initiative petition, TIRZ 12 land will be preserved in perpetuity," the City said in a news release.

This week, City Council requested a proposed resolution to enact a two-year moratorium to halt development within TIRZ 12 and preserve Lost Dog Trail and Trailhead.

"By providing us with more time, we can strengthen our mixed-used development plan, which will continue to incorporate the preservation of trails, arroyos and open space," said Economic and International Development Assistant Director Elizabeth Triggs.

