El Paso

City validates signatures on 2nd petition seeking to preserve Northwest EP open space

Voters to decide in May 2019 election

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 06:20 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 06:20 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - The City of El Paso has completed a review of signatures on a second petition filed to preserve open space in the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone 12 from development. 

The City Clerk's office authenticated 1,977 signatures of the registered voters on the petition within the 20 working days mandated by City Charter. 

Activists who want to preserve the open space filed the second petition on August 14, 2018. The group needed 1,666 signatures in order allow the proposed ordinance to preserve the open space to continue through the Initiative Process, the City said. 

Although the City Charter states the reproposed ordinance must be placed on the ballot of the next general election, if the required signatures are authenticated, the second petition was not submitted in time for the November election, the City said. 

On August 7, 2018, El Paso City Council denied the first initiative petition request submitted by the group. The process allowed for a second petition to be filed once the first petition with the required number of authenticated signatures was not enacted by City Council. 

"If voters in May support the initiative petition, TIRZ 12 land will be preserved in perpetuity," the City said in a news release.

This week, City Council requested a proposed resolution to enact a two-year moratorium to halt development within TIRZ 12 and preserve Lost Dog Trail and Trailhead. 

"By providing us with more time, we can strengthen our mixed-used development plan, which will continue to incorporate the preservation of trails, arroyos and open space," said Economic and International Development Assistant Director Elizabeth Triggs.
 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Notable recalls of 2018

Weather
Hurricane prep checklist
Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Hurricane prep checklist

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

Weather
Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

US & World
Happiest states in America
iStock/DoctorKan

Happiest states in America

Education
Best colleges of 2018-19
Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons

Best colleges of 2018-19

Weather
2018 hurricane season
CNN Video

2018 hurricane season

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

Health
8 foods that age your skin faster
iStock/deansanderson

8 foods that age your skin faster

Entertainment
Never mind! Celebrities who unretired
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

Education
States where college is most expensive
iStock/kroach

States where college is most expensive

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

Entertainment
Stand Up to Cancer 2018
2018 Getty Images

Stand Up to Cancer 2018

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's 10 Most Wanted 9.7.18

PHOTOS: El Paso's 10 Most Wanted 9.7.18

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

Politics
Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins

Crime
Photos: El Paso DWI arrests August 2018

Photos: El Paso DWI arrests August 2018

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

Sports
NFL's highest-paid players for 2018
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018