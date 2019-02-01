City rep to hold first-ever State of the Northeast District Address

EL PASO, Texas - The city council member who represents Northeast El Paso is organizing the first-ever address aimed at updating residents in the area about ongoing and upcoming projects.

City Rep. Dr. Sam Morgan is hosting the State of the Northeast District Address at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2. It will be held at the Transmountain campus of the El Paso Community College, which is located at 9570 Gateway Boulevard North.

For those planning to attend, keep in mind that there is a complete closure on U.S. 54 North and South between Hondo Pass to Sun Valley starting at 5 a.m. and lasting for 22 hours, ending at 3 a.m. Sunday.

Northbound traffic will need to exit at the Transmountain exit ramp and stay on the frontage

road.

Southbound traffic will need to stay on the frontage road and enter U.S. 54 at the

Transmountain entrance.

Here are other options for easier travel:

1. Enter EPCC Transmountain via Kenworthy to Whispering Springs.

2. Avoid the Gateway and US54 by utilizing side streets and Kenworthy as main access to EPCC.

3. Leave early to give yourself plenty of time to arrive on time.