City proposes TIRZ to fund bridge connecting Angora Loop to Sean Haggerty

The City of El Paso is proposing the creation of a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) in Northeast El Paso.

TIRZ 13 encompasses an area of several hundred acres. City staff said the goal of the TIRZ is to create a connecting bridge between Sean Haggerty and Angora Loop.

City officials said the bridge would be two-tenths of a mile long, but could cost more than $20 million.

District 4 City Representative Sam Morgan brought up the need for this bridge during a budget meeting in August. He said the bridge would provide much easier access for residents and first responders in the Northeast.

A TIRZ is a financing tool that allows cities to use tax revenue generated within the boundaries of the zone to be reinvested specifically in that zone. Critics of TIRZs say this limits the amount of tax revenue that goes into the general fund for the rest of the city.

City council will vote on the establishment of TIRZ 13 on October 2nd.